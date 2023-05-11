The 2023 NFL schedule continues to leak out at a frantic pace on Thursday morning. Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic already leaked their entire schedule, and that gives us three valuable pieces of information about the Detroit Lions’ schedule.

First, the Lions will head to Lambeau in Week 4 to take on the Packers on “Thursday Night Football.” This will be Detroit’s second Thursday night game in the first four weeks of the season, as they are also reportedly opening up the 2023 NFL season by facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s kickoff game.

Additionally, the Packers will be the Thanksgiving Day opponent for the Lions in Week 12. This will be the first time these teams have faced off on Thanksgiving since 2013, when Detroit demolished the Packers 40-10. This will also be the Lions’ third game on Thursday for the 2023 schedule.

Finally, it appears the Packers will play the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 finale. Because the NFL only schedules divisional matchups in the final week of the season, it stands to reason that Detroit will close out their season with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. What we don’t know yet is if that will be a home or away game.

The “too long, didn’t read” version:

Week 4: Lions at Packers — 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 12 (Thanksgiving): Lions vs. Packers — 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: Lions vs./at Vikings

You can follow along with all of the 2023 Detroit Lions schedule leaks here.