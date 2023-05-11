The Detroit Lions 2023 schedule is out, and it’s a big difference than previous years.

In total, the Lions have five nationally-televised games, including four primetime games. As previously reported, the Lions will open up the NFL’s regular season schedule by traveling to Kansas City for a Thursday night game with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Other nationally-televised games include a Thursday night tilt in Lambeau with the Packers, a Monday night game against the Raiders at Ford Field, Thanksgiving vs. the Packers, and a Saturday night showdown in Dallas with the Cowboys.

On one hand, it’s pretty awesome to see the Lions get some serious national attention. On the other hand, it does make the schedule a bit more difficult. Both of the Lions’ games against the Packers are coming off four-day turnarounds (for both teams), and as of right now, just nine of their 17 games are scheduled for their traditional Sunday at 1 p.m. ET spot.

Here’s a look at the Detroit Lions’ full 2023 schedule (bold denotes nationally-televised games):

Week 1 — at Chiefs — Thursday, September 7 — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Week 2 — vs. Seahawks — Sunday, September 17 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 3 — vs. Falcons — Sunday, September 24 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 4 — at Packers — Thursday, September 28 — 8:15 p.m. ET — Prime Video

Week 5 — vs. Panthers — Sunday, October 8 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 6 — at Buccaneers — Sunday, October 15 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 7 — at Ravens — Sunday, October 22 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 8 — vs. Raiders — Monday, October 30 — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — at Chargers — Sunday, November 12 — 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 11 — vs. Bears — Sunday, November 19 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 12 — vs. Packers — Thursday, November 23 — 12:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 13 — at Saints — Sunday, December 3 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 14 — at Bears — Sunday, December 10 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 15 — vs. Broncos — TBD

Week 16 — at Vikings — Sunday, December 24 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 17 — at Cowboys — Saturday, December 30 — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 18 — Vikings — TBD

As a reminder, the NFL has the ability to flex several games this year, and Monday night games are now flexible, too. Here’s how that works: