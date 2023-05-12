Notes: Several Lions players seek revenge in video of most-anticipated games

In another fun Detroit Lions video, players were asked which teams they are most excited to play and as expected, the answers are great.

Like many of the other videos, players in the practice facility were given a question to answer — which team are you most looking forward to playing? This time, they were also given sticks with the logos of their opponents to hold up.

David Montgomery’s answer may have been the most intense as the running back sets his sights on pulverizing his former team.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” he said, holding up the Chicago Bears logo. “Real honest. That’s going to be fun.”

Defensive linemen John Cominsky had similar feelings, quietly—but intensely—choosing the Falcons, the team that drafted and ultimately cut him.

Next up, cornerback Cam Sutton shuffles the logos to find and hold up his NFC North rivals: “Set the tone in the division, baby.”

The majority of Lions chose the Kansas City Chiefs, likely excited to face the Super Bowl defending champions in the NFL season opener during the prime stop slot Thursday, Sept. 7. Check out the whole video below:

Gotta respect the honesty pic.twitter.com/tc7PTft7dI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 11, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

HAHA. Well played. Some brotherly love as Amon-Ra St. Brown tweets a clip of himself playing cornerback against Equanimeous from the Lions’ fully AI schedule release video.

Tracy Walker joins Tim Twentyman to talk primetime gains and playing the Carolina Panthers again.

Which team has the toughest schedule? Where do the Lions fall? Turns out, it’s not looking too rough for the boys in Honolulu blue.

On top of the Chargers roasting the Lions with their schedule release video, the Bears tried to as well. I say tried to because there’s nothing wrong with ketchup on a hot dog. Observe:

Packers vs. Lions was named one of the top revenge games of 2023 by NFL.com’s Adam Shook after Detroit knocked the cheeseheads outta the playoffs to close 2022.

FYI: