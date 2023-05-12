Reacting to the full 2023 Detroit Lions schedule

Are you ready for football? The season may loom far, far away yet all the same, but with the NFL schedule release on Thursday, we can further dream about football and we know the order of the games and how they will be played. The Detroit Lions snagged three Thursday games—one to open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs no less—and a couple more primetime games to boot, with a bye week in the middle of it all.

Where does that leave the outlook for the team, and what to make of backloaded Vikings games, or two Thursday Packers matches? Plus, with the schedule makers deciding to put the Lions to open the season against the Super Bowl champions, is it a sign of new respect for the Lions and their growth?

We break it all down and early predictions on the latest quick hit Pride of Detroit PODcast. We’ll hand out a few slapdash predictions, plus the games we’re most excited to see, and debate whether the schedule is frontloaded or backloaded for the Lions in regards to tough opponents. With the division on the mind, where does this all put the Lions in terms of strength of schedule, and where is their road to that NFC North crown?

