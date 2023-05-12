2023 NFL game-by-game odds: Detroit Lions favored in 12 games

Now that the Detroit Lions’ 2023 schedule has been released, Vegas has wasted no time in setting the initial lines for all 18 weeks of the NFL season. And if you ever wanted a sign that things are drastically different in Detroit this year, this may be it. Because the 2023 Detroit Lions are currently considered favorites in 12 of their 17 games right now, including every single home contest on their schedule.

Here’s a week-by-week breakdown:

Note: These were the Vegas lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday morning.

Week 1 at Chiefs (Thurs): KC by 6.5

Week 2 vs. Seahawks: DET by 2

Week 3 vs. Falcons: DET by 5

Week 4 at Packers (Thurs): DET by 1.5

Week 5 vs. Panthers: DET by 5

Week 6 at Buccaneers: DET by 3.5

Week 7 at Ravens: BAL by 2

Week 8 vs. Raiders (Mon): DET by 3.5

Week 10 at Chargers: LAC by 2.5

Week 11 vs. Bears: DET by 5

Week 12 vs. Packers (Thanksgiving): DET by 4

Week 13 at Saints: DET by 1.5

Week 14 at Bears: DET by 1.5

Week 15 vs. Broncos: DET by 2

Week 16 at Vikings: MIN by 1

Week 17 at Cowboys: DAL by 2.5

Week 18 vs. Vikings: DET by 2.5

Not only are the Lions favored in 12 games this year, but they’re considered more than a field goal favorite in half of those games. Meanwhile, in the five games they are considered an underdog—all road games—only one of those lines (Chiefs by 6.5) is by a field goal or more. In other words, in almost every game they are not favored in, the outcome is basically viewed as a toss-up.

Obviously, betting lines are more of a reflection of how oddsmakers believe gamblers will act rather than predicting the outcomes of games, but that just shows that public perception of the Detroit Lions is sky high right now.