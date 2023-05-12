Is it September yet? Just kidding. I wouldn’t wish away our summer that quickly (or would I?), but now that the Detroit Lions and every other NFL team has released their respective schedules—I am more ready for the 2023 season than ever.

The Lions, who started every game besides Thanksgiving (and their Week 18 flexed game) in 2022 at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, now are in five nationally-televised game, including four in primetime slots. And because of the NFL’s ability to flex games later in the season, there is a chance that the number of primetime games for the Lions to increase.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What game are you most looking forward to during the 2023 season?

My answer: I am still coming to terms with the fact that our Lions will be playing in the game to kickoff the 2023 season against the defending world-champion Kansas City Chiefs. Coming on the heels of an offseason where the Lions received a ton of attention, this news that they will be part of such a marquee game feels like the cherry on top of a delicious ice-cream sundae.

This is the perfect opportunity for the Lions to make a real statement as early as possible. Sure, people have been high on them for a while now. But if you really want everyone to take you seriously, go into Arrowhead and knock off the champs in Week 1. Ring ceremony be damned.

What about you? What game are you most looking forward to during the 2023 season? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.