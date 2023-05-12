Detroit Lions sign 3 draft picks, 15 UDFAs ahead of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday morning that they have signed 18 rookies to their roster: three of their 2023 NFL Draft picks and an additional 15 undrafted rookies.

The draft picks now officially under contract are third-round quarterback Hendon Hooker, fifth-round offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round wide receiver Antoine Green.

Here are the 15 undrafted rookies the Lions have signed:

QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

WR Chase Cota, Oregon

WR Keytaon Thompson, Virginia

OL Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL Brad Cecil, South Florida

OL Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida

DL Cory Durden, North Carolina State

DL Zach Morton, Akron

DL Chris Smith, Notre Dame

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois

LB Trevor Nowaske, Saginaw Valley State

CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall

CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

That leaves five Lions draft picks still unsigned: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Brian Branch, and DT Brodric Martin.

Although those five players remain unsigned, they are still eligible to participate in the Lions’ three-day rookie minicamp session, which begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.

We’ll have more on the Lions’ UDFA class later on Friday, and we’ll have coverage from Lions rookie minicamp later this weekend.