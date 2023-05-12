Detroit Lions sign 3 draft picks, 15 UDFAs ahead of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday morning that they have signed 18 rookies to their roster: three of their 2023 NFL Draft picks and an additional 15 undrafted rookies.
The draft picks now officially under contract are third-round quarterback Hendon Hooker, fifth-round offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round wide receiver Antoine Green.
Here are the 15 undrafted rookies the Lions have signed:
- QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
- WR Chase Cota, Oregon
- WR Keytaon Thompson, Virginia
- OL Connor Galvin, Baylor
- OL Brad Cecil, South Florida
- OL Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida
- DL Cory Durden, North Carolina State
- DL Zach Morton, Akron
- DL Chris Smith, Notre Dame
- LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois
- LB Trevor Nowaske, Saginaw Valley State
- CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall
- CB Starling Thomas V, UAB
- S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
That leaves five Lions draft picks still unsigned: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Brian Branch, and DT Brodric Martin.
Although those five players remain unsigned, they are still eligible to participate in the Lions’ three-day rookie minicamp session, which begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.
We’ll have more on the Lions’ UDFA class later on Friday, and we’ll have coverage from Lions rookie minicamp later this weekend.
