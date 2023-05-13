This weekend, the Detroit Lions opened up rookie minicamp, which is one of the first steps to true on-field work, a clear sign football is right around the corner. Okay... three months around the corner.

But by now, we essentially have a pretty good idea of what their depth chart is going to look like for the 2023 season, and can make a pretty accurate estimate of their 53-man roster. The Lions could make a roster move here and there, but what you see is probably what you’ll get for the next season.

Additionally, this week we got the Lions’ 2023 schedule, giving us the order and time of the opponents we already knew the Lions were going to be facing.

Is it way too early to give season predictions? Of course it is. But at the same time, we do have the key pieces of information we really need to make a somewhat informed opinion.

Earlier this week, myself and Erik Schlitt made our game-by-game predictions. We’ve also seen what the Vegas oddsmakers think, giving their opening odds for all 17 Lions games on the 2023 schedule.

Now it’s time to gauge the fanbase. Optimism has been riding high in Detroit ever since their midseason turnaround last season. The belief in this team only grew after a popular free agency period, and while the 2023 NFL Draft certainly produced some polarizing opinions, it still feels like there is a surplus of optimism in Detroit.

So let’s see what that looks like on paper.

What do you think the Lions’ record will be in 2023? Vote in the poll below and then scroll down to the comment section to explain your decision.