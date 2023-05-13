Detroit Lions announce 10 rookie minicamp tryout players

When the Detroit Lions get their remaining five 2023 NFL Draft picks under contract, they will have a 88 players toward their 90-man roster. Those two remaining spots could very well come from rookie minicamp, which began on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Rookie minicamp will include all eight Lions draft picks, their 15 undrafted rookie signings, a trio of second-year players, and 10 tryouts. On Saturday, the Lions revealed their roster for rookie minicamp, unveiling the official players who will be trying out to make the team this weekend.

First, here are the three year-two players who will be in attendance:

TE Derrick Deese

OT Obinna Eze

G Darrin Paulo

And here’s are the 10 players trying out for team: