Saturday, the Detroit Lions opened up rookie minicamp to the media for the first time this season, but they were missing a few of their biggest pieces to the puzzle. First-round pick Jahymr Gibbs, second-round pick Brian Branch, and third-round pick Hendon Hooker were all not participating in the team’s second rookie minicamp practice.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was not practicing due to an ankle injury suffered on the first day of camp on Friday. Assistant general manager Ray Agnew said the team was just being cautious with it. Gibbs, himself, downplayed the injury, as well.

“I’m straight, I’m good,” Gibbs said after practice.

Gibbs figures to be a key piece of the Lions offense, stepping into a role formerly held by D’Andre Swift. At Alabama, Gibbs was a key piece both in the rushing and passing game. In Detroit, he expects to hold a similar role.

“Probably the same as at ‘Bama, like wideout and running back,” Gibbs said Saturday.

Branch did not specify what exactly he was dealing with but did say there is no long-term concern. He did admit, though, it was frustrating to miss practice so early in this process.

“It hurt because yesterday I practiced and today, like each practice I want to get better,” Branch said. “And just knowing that I wasn’t able to practice today. I wasn’t able to get better or play with my teammates.”

The Lions won’t push Branch, as there is no clear role on defense for him to take right away. As general manager Brad Holmes said during draft week, the Alabama defensive back may have to work on special teams to get on the field his rookie year, due to Detroit’s investment in defensive backs this offseason.

“We made a lot of moves in the secondary in the backend during free agency, and where we are as a roster, you can get to a point where you’re going to take a guy in the second round that might not be an immediate impact,” Holmes said. “But I will say this, he might be, and if he’s not making an immediate impact on defense, then he’s going to make an immediate impact on special teams.”

Hooker was not expected to be a participant during rookie minicamp due to the torn ACL he suffered in November. Recently, Lions coach Dan Campbell said they expect him to have a “redshirt” rookie year.

That said, Hooker was still active on the field, clearly going through mental reps, and even slow dropbacks while undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez went through the actual plays.

“As you can see me, I’m walking around with the ball,” Hooker said. “I’m fiending to get back out there on the field and compete, and also just be around the guys, as well. You can see me in warmups and stuff, just having a good time and enjoying my teammates.”

While Hooker was not throwing the ball during practice, he got some throws in after practice. The key is keeping pressure off that leg.

“The routes on air, it’s kind of tough, because I want to do things that I can’t really do right now,” Hooker explained. “In terms of just speeding my feet up, putting a lot of pressure on that left leg, and trying to change directions that I can’t do right now.”

In addition to these players, undrafted rookie cornerback Steven Gilmore did not practice with the team but got a lot of work on the sidelines with trainers. Third-round pick Brodric Martin appeared to suffer an arm injury during practice, but put on a brace/sleeve and finished the day on the field.

“I was just locked up. People came down, hit it. Wasn’t nothing to crazy,” Martin said. “They just wanted to make sure I’m good. The best ability is availability, so I need to be out there.”