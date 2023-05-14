 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks ‘Family Feud,’ spoiling Chiefs in opener

New Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson discusses his upcoming “Family Feud” appearance and his desire to spoil the Chiefs’ homecoming game after losing to them in the Super Bowl.

By Andrew Kato
NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a free agency addition to the Lions roster that basically everybody loved, was a guest on the show “Up and Adams” on Friday morning. Gardner-Johnson spoke to the show’s host Kay Adams about signing with the Lions and his interactions with the staff and players of his new team. You can watch video of the entire 10-minute segment on YouTube.

Early in the interview, reference was made to the pre-existing relationships with Detroit Lions coaches Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from Gardner-Johnson’s time with the New Orleans Saints. From the looks of leaked footage of an upcoming Family Feud episode (alongside a sharp-dressed Amon-Ra St. Brown) though, it seems Ceedy Deuce is building strong new bonds with his Lions teammates. It’s great to see these kinds of connections between the players on offense and defense, and who knows? Maybe St. Brown really could step into the secondary for a snap to St. Clown someone.

When looking at the newly-released schedule, Gardner-Johnson said emotionally it will hit hard to see the Chiefs in Week 1 after just facing them in the Super Bowl with the Eagles, but he’s “still going to bring the same intensity” and “kinda (wants) to beat them” to “spoil the homecoming.”

To wrap up, Adams brought out a fun graphic “Smack Talk with CJ-GJ” and asked him to give some freestyle trash talk on the spot about two subjects. First, knowing Gardner-Johnson is a former Florida Gator, she asked him to craft some smack about the University of Georgia’s football program. For the second topic, Adams went with cheesesteaks. Although he said he doesn’t like them and the hype for them in Philadelphia was too much, Gardner-Johnson could only say that they are “terrible.”

For the final topic, Adams got nothing but laughs out of her guest targeting Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Gardner-Johnson’s immediate reply was that “(Thomas) knows what time it is, and i’m not going to say nothing about that.” For those who don’t remember, Thomas was fined by the Saints in 2020 after punching his then-teammate Gardner-Johnson at practice:

Pressed for more, all Gardner-Johnson was willing to give host Kay Adams was a smile and a suggestion to “call Sean (Payton)” if she wanted the details. It’s a fun segment, so give it a watch on YouTube.

Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • The Lions public relations account posted a fantastic thread of images with facts about the team’s undrafted free agent rookies:

  • These videos of players answering a posted question as they walk by a camera in the halls at Allen Park are so fun:

  • Ben Raven and Kyle Meinke from MLive went through the schedule and gave game-by-game predictions on how many the Lions will win. We won’t spoil it completely, but both of them are very optimistic about how this season will turn out and come close to what Erik and Jeremy thought.

