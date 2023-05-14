Detroit Lions to host Jacksonville Jaguars for joint practices

Earlier this offseason, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced the team’s intentions to host the New York Giants for joint practices prior to each team’s 2023 preseason opener. Last week, the Lions revealed their other two preseason opponents for the 2023 NFL schedule: the Jacksonville Jaguars (home) and Carolina Panthers (away).

This is relevant because Jaguars coach Doug Pederson met with the media after Thursday’s schedule release and revealed that they, too, will be coming to Allen Park early for a set of joint practices before their game with the Lions.

“(Preseason) Week 2. We’ll go up there,” Pederson said.

A team source from the Lions confirmed that these joint practices are currently in the works.

The Jaguars and the Lions were two of the hottest teams toward the end of last season. The Lions ended the regular season with wins in eight of their last 10 games (including against the Jaguars), while Jacksonville won seven of their last nine, snuck into the playoffs, and even won a postseason game.

Last season, the Lions only had one week of joint practices, traveling down to Indianapolis to do so. This will be the first year they’ve held two weeks of joint practices in the preseason since 2019, when they faced off against the Patriots and Texans.

As of right now, the Lions vs. Jaguars preseason game does not have a set date, so the dates of these joint practices have yet to be revealed. But it should be a fun fan experience to see how the Lions measure up in back-to-back weeks of training camp practices.

Typically training camp practices are first-come, first served, but an official announcement for Lions 2023 training camp is expected in the upcoming months.