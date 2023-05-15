The 2023 NFL Draft concluded roughly two weeks ago and we at Pride of Detroit have been producing a ton of content about the Detroit Lions' draft class. We’ve been breaking down players' skill sets, how and where they fit on the roster, as well as learning about their character.

But if you’re interested in getting to know the players on a more personal level, their social media accounts tend to offer a unique perceptive into what makes each player their own person. With this in mind, we have collected the official Twitter and Instagram accounts from each of the eight Lions drafted players—each has accounts set up on both platforms, save Jack Campbell on Twitter—so that you can give your favorites (or all of them) a follow to see what they're up to when they’re not in Allen Park.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Twitter: @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 (note: underscore in middle)

Instagram: _.jah1._ (underscore period jah1 period underscore)

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Twitter: None

Instagram: _jackcampbelll_ (underscore jackcampbell underscore)

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Twitter: @Samlaporta

Instagram: _slaporta (note: underscore at the beginning)

DB Brian Branch, Alabama

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

OL Colby Sorsdal, William and Mary

Twitter: @colby_sorsdal (note: underscore in middle)

Instagram: colbysorsdal60

WR Antoine Green, North Carolina

Enjoy and please remember to be respectful when interacting with players online.