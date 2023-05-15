The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they have signed wide receiver Dylan Drummond, a rookie out of Eastern Michigan. Drummond was one of 10 players who were invited to rookie minicamp over the weekend to try out for the roster. Obviously, he made a good enough impression to earn a contract and make his way onto the team’s 90-man roster.

Drummond played for five seasons at Eastern Michigan, with his best year coming in 2021. That season, he hauled in 64 catches for 704 yards and six touchdowns. He also dabbled as the team’s punt and kick returner, returning 21 punts and 18 kickoffs over five seasons.

At 6-foot, 194 pounds, Drummond displayed his speed during Saturday’s practice that was open to the media. Per our friends at Hustle Belt, Drummond was a key vertical threat for Eastern Michigan, although he only posted a 3.66 Relative Athletic Score, with a reported 4.62 40-yard dash at his pro day.

The Lions have brought in a lot of competition to the wide receiver room this offseason—perhaps to help offset the issues brought on by gambling suspensions, which hit Detroit’s receiver room particularly hard. Jameson Williams will serve a six-game suspension, while both Quintez Cephus (indefinite suspension) and Stanley Berryhill (six-game suspension) have been cut since their suspension. This offseason the Lions have added free agent Marvin Jones Jr., seventh-round pick Antoine Green, and undrafted rookies Chase Cota, Keytaon Thompson, and now Drummond.

In addition to signing Drummond, the team announced that third-round rookie Brodric Martin has signed his rookie contract. Only four Lions draft picks remained unsigned: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, and DB Brian Branch.