According to a social media post from kicker John Parker Romo, he has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions following a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend.

Romo was an All-ACC kicker at Virginia Tech in 2021 and signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 after going undrafted. After his release, Romo would go on to sign with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 and had a sensational season. Not only did Romo lead the XFL in successful field goals made, going 17 of 19 (including nine of 10 from beyond 40) over 10 games, but he was also named to the All-XFL team and converted a 57-yard field goal.

Very important XFL note: The record for longest field goal in the history of the Seahawks' stadium doesn't belong to an NFL kicker, it belongs to the XFL's John Parker Romo (@Romo_HKA), who drilled a 57-yarder for the @XFLBrahmas over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3MqZo5Pvnw — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 13, 2023

Romo was invited to the Lions' rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and while he didn’t attempt a kick during the practice open to the media, he must have impressed enough behind closed doors to earn a contract with Detroit. Romo will enter a kicker battle with incumbent Michael Badgley, who connected on 24 of 28 field goals during the 2022 season, including going 20 of 24 with the Lions over 12 games.

After signing Eastern Michigan rookie wide receiver Dylan Drummond, who was also on a tryout last weekend, the Lions roster is now up to the maximum allotment of 90 players allowed during the offseason.

While some veterans and rookies are voluntarily working out in Allen Park this week, the Lions officially continue their offseason next week when they open voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs). Expect the kicker competition to heat up then.