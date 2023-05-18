Watch: Detroit Lions OL Colby Sorsdal highlights

Evaluating offensive linemen can often be a difficult task because their game tape can be difficult to find unless the prospect appears destined for a top-50 selection. For linemen drafted on Day 3, it often requires a more detailed approach of looking specifically for one player and trying to dig up as much information as possible.

That was the task ahead of Detroit Lions fans when the team selected William and Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth round. But fear not, faithful reader, as we have done the leg work for you.

But before we get to the videos, let’s take a look at how the Lions plan to use Sorsdal, because even though he played right tackle for four years in college, his physical makeup and power-based skill set suggest the Lions will push him inside to guard—which is where he played at Lions’ rookie minicamp,

“I love how fast it is, but everything happens so much faster when you’re at guard,” Sorsdal told the media at Lions’ rookie minicamp. “Things get on you really quick and that’s one thing I need to adjust to, right? But I like to have something new to work on, I like challenging myself, and I feel like I’m doing that out here.”

Sorsdal surely has a lot to learn before he’s ready to take meaningful snaps, but he is doing “a lot of film study” right now, and when you watch his film, you see translatable traits. For example, in the clips below, watch his knee bend when he pass sets, and the way he aggressively moves, stalking defenders in the run game.

The clips below will require some projection when watching Sorsdal’s games, but they’re a lot of fun to watch.

Previously:

Compilations/Highlights

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

.@WMTribeFootball @colby_sorsdal is a day 3 prospect who wasn’t invited to the combine was has 4 critical components; he has size, he has experience , moves very well; and most of all he has toughness. Good looking prospect to me. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lB6DVyOGJV — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 8, 2023

William & Mary RT Colby Sorsdal is nasty in the run game, throwing defensive linemen around while resetting the LOS.



At 6-6, 305, shows athleticism to cut off backside DE’s, works to the 2nd level of the run game w/foot quickness. A 4-year starter and potential late day 3 pick. pic.twitter.com/tVY0phy6c6 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 18, 2023

One of my favorite reps of the week at the #ShrineBowl from No. 65 Colby Sorsdal out of William & Mary. Brenton Cox was winning all week with his spin move but Sorsdal able to adjust here and win the rep. He's been one of the most impressive guys this week. pic.twitter.com/qsf0lNihvG — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) February 1, 2023

One heck of a rep from @WMTribeFootball OT Colby Sorsdal today in West team practice. Florida EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. was a real handful today. Brought serious power.



Sorsdal does a great job anchoring to win the rep. Pittsburgh native had a really solid day. pic.twitter.com/sts5KJnJSf — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 29, 2023

