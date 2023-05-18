 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Detroit Lions OL Colby Sorsdal highlights

Check out some of new Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal’s highlights from his time at William and Mary.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new

Evaluating offensive linemen can often be a difficult task because their game tape can be difficult to find unless the prospect appears destined for a top-50 selection. For linemen drafted on Day 3, it often requires a more detailed approach of looking specifically for one player and trying to dig up as much information as possible.

That was the task ahead of Detroit Lions fans when the team selected William and Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth round. But fear not, faithful reader, as we have done the leg work for you.

But before we get to the videos, let’s take a look at how the Lions plan to use Sorsdal, because even though he played right tackle for four years in college, his physical makeup and power-based skill set suggest the Lions will push him inside to guard—which is where he played at Lions’ rookie minicamp,

“I love how fast it is, but everything happens so much faster when you’re at guard,” Sorsdal told the media at Lions’ rookie minicamp. “Things get on you really quick and that’s one thing I need to adjust to, right? But I like to have something new to work on, I like challenging myself, and I feel like I’m doing that out here.”

Sorsdal surely has a lot to learn before he’s ready to take meaningful snaps, but he is doing “a lot of film study” right now, and when you watch his film, you see translatable traits. For example, in the clips below, watch his knee bend when he pass sets, and the way he aggressively moves, stalking defenders in the run game.

The clips below will require some projection when watching Sorsdal’s games, but they’re a lot of fun to watch.

Previously:

Compilations/Highlights

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

Interviews

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...