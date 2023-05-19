Watch: Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green highlights

The Detroit Lions have an affinity for adding outside wide receivers who are vertical threats, and that’s just what they got in seventh-round pick Antione Green.

“We are happy to get Green in the fold,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said following the draft, “and he does add a vertical, stretching element.”

While Green definitely has the ability to stretch the field, he is hoping to show that he can expand his game beyond that skill set.

“I wanna be able to do it all,” Green told the Detroit media. “Our offense at UNC (University of North Carolina), I was a vertical threat for that offense, mainly. I just wanna show that I can do everything else outside of running that deep ball.”

If he can do that, a role at WR-X—possibly even as a starter—could be in the future for Green. But before he gets to that opportunity, he’ll need to first make the Lions' 53-man roster, and as a likely reserve, that’ll mean earning a job on special teams.

“Yeah, that would be the goal,” Holmes continued. “We’ll see how much he can impact. Again, he’s a rookie. He’s still got upside. He’s got development. We’ll just see how far it goes, but in the meantime, with all these rookies, they’re going to have to prove themselves on special teams. So, hopefully, that’s the case.”

According to PFF, Green only played on 70 special teams snaps in college, mostly on the punt teams, but he will need to show that he can perform in the third phase in order to make the roster and further develop his game.

If he can find a role, his game film points to him having quite a bit of upside to work with. Let’s take a closer look.

#ShrineBowl Play of the Day:



The real deal.



Tim Demorat ➡️ Antoine Green pic.twitter.com/N7eS6A8cFQ — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) February 1, 2023

Pretty stop and go double move from UNC WR Antoine Green, super fluid.



Love the catch high and away from his frame, also got both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. pic.twitter.com/Bs4C8kk7IK — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 2, 2023

Antoine Green's explosiveness shows up most often vertically. That's why he was able to average nearly 20 yards per catch at North Carolina.



Here, however, you see that long-strider acceleration aid in gaining separation on the short dig. Good balance, too.#PFNShrine | @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/PQCWjmWJSs — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 30, 2023

Big reason behind No. 17 @UNCFootball unexpected 7-1 start (besides QB Drake Maye!) has been big-play WR Antoine Green (6017v, 210v). @toinegreen missed first 3 games w/ collarbone but is averaging over 100 yards and 1 TD per game over past five weeks. pic.twitter.com/sJNyJeXBZv https://t.co/ER3XUsxiHs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 1, 2022

Antoine Green the 6'2 wide receiver from UNC Tarheels is a kid to watch this year. The physical wide out has great hands and is always open. @UNCFootball @toinegreen @DraftDiamonds #hulabowl pic.twitter.com/4hFPw4Tbcm — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) August 23, 2022

Antoine Green one handed TD catch pic.twitter.com/2A6jYd74uz — tarheelupdate (@tarheelupdate) October 30, 2022

My perspective of Antoine Green's one-handed catch Saturday night as @UNCFootball beat Pitt 42-24 Drake Maye and the offense were and the UNC defense was strong in the victory‼️ pic.twitter.com/j3FH9cerfH — Luke Notestine (@lukenotestine) November 2, 2022

Okay...I see you Antoine Green (#3) nice physical run to get some YAC. I don't feel like UNC used him to his full capabilities. pic.twitter.com/jwb60vLWAB — Brian Maafi (@Bmaafi) April 26, 2023

Antoine Green with another tough catch. Stud. pic.twitter.com/SGPUbcWam6 — GroundChameleon (@GroundChameleon) November 13, 2022

Sam Howell fires, Antoine Green snags.



Great play pic.twitter.com/lDSv7oqzDA — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 30, 2021

