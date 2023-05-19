 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green highlights

Check out some of the highlights from Antoine Green’s time at North Carolina.

By Erik Schlitt
The Detroit Lions have an affinity for adding outside wide receivers who are vertical threats, and that’s just what they got in seventh-round pick Antione Green.

“We are happy to get Green in the fold,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said following the draft, “and he does add a vertical, stretching element.”

While Green definitely has the ability to stretch the field, he is hoping to show that he can expand his game beyond that skill set.

“I wanna be able to do it all,” Green told the Detroit media. “Our offense at UNC (University of North Carolina), I was a vertical threat for that offense, mainly. I just wanna show that I can do everything else outside of running that deep ball.”

If he can do that, a role at WR-X—possibly even as a starter—could be in the future for Green. But before he gets to that opportunity, he’ll need to first make the Lions' 53-man roster, and as a likely reserve, that’ll mean earning a job on special teams.

“Yeah, that would be the goal,” Holmes continued. “We’ll see how much he can impact. Again, he’s a rookie. He’s still got upside. He’s got development. We’ll just see how far it goes, but in the meantime, with all these rookies, they’re going to have to prove themselves on special teams. So, hopefully, that’s the case.”

According to PFF, Green only played on 70 special teams snaps in college, mostly on the punt teams, but he will need to show that he can perform in the third phase in order to make the roster and further develop his game.

If he can find a role, his game film points to him having quite a bit of upside to work with. Let’s take a closer look.

