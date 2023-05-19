Besides playing some darn good football, one of the main things Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is known for is his love of the outdoors.

After all, not many football players host their very own fishing show. His YouTube channel, Grizzly Man Outdoors, boasts nearly 10,000 subscribers tuning into his fun, often silly fishing adventures. Now Ragnow has turned that love of the outdoors into a way to connect with children going through experiences similar to his own.

Six years ago, Ragnow lost his father—the person who first introduced him to the joys of hunting, fishing, and all things nature. That inspired him to create the Rags Remembered Foundation in honor of his father, a foundation that hosts outdoor events for children who have lost family members. On Thursday, as part of a fundraising effort, he held the first annual skeet shooting showdown at the Bald Mountain Shooting Range.

Ragnow was joined by about 10 other teammates, including Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow, as well as Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. He had a lot to say about family, grief, and the bonds that tie us together. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has the story.

Lions WR Tom Kennedy is a ninja. Lions OT Penei Sewell still working on the axe-throwing part of his game. pic.twitter.com/IjRN1x3ZPO — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 18, 2023

bet you’ve never seen penei sewell shoot skeet before pic.twitter.com/C8iLZcJuJD — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) May 18, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

“I can’t remember a Detroit team with a better roster or higher expectations.” NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the NFC North and like many, declares the Lions are NFC North favorites.

Linebacker and Wayne State alumnus Anthony Pittman wishes the baseball team good luck in the NCAA Midwest Regionals as the Warriors take on Northwood.

“I didn’t love this draft at the time and it’s played out that way.” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco re-grades the 2020 draft class, moving his Lions evaluation down the grading scale, unfortunately.

Tight ends coach Steve Heiden explains how watching how Dan Campbell have a snowball effect on the team’s culture made Detroit the place to be.