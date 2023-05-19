Detroit Lions PR department voted best in NFL

The Detroit Lions public relations department was awarded the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 Pete Rozelle award on Friday, which is given to the PR department that “consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.” Last year, the Lions PR staff were finalists. This year, they’re deserved winners.

The Lions PR department is comprised of four critical members making up their impressive team. Eamonn Reynolds is the director of the football communications department. Solomon Williams—who, fun fact, briefly worked at Pride of Detroit—is the senior manager of Football Communications. Greg Maiola is the media information manager. And Ellie Cross is the football communications assistant.

As someone who interacts with all four people on a near-daily basis during the season, I can say for certain that all four of these people are well worth the honors. Pride of Detroit obviously is indebted to this group of people, not only for the hard work they continue to do to make our jobs easier but for taking a chance on us, to begin with. Around the NFL, many teams still do not put their trust in blogs, but the Lions trusted us several years ago by giving us credentials, and they treat us like anyone else: with the utmost professionalism and respect. Pride of Detroit wouldn’t be anywhere near the site it is today without all four of them—and plenty of other people who have come and gone in the same department (shoutout to Elizabeth Laux, who started in the PR department but is now an assistant in the personnel and football administration department).

But don’t just take my word for it. Here’s what some people who aren’t even local to Detroit had to say about the Lions PR department upon winning the award.

When Bills-Browns game got moved to Detroit, I remember being just in full chaos.

Within a couple hours of announcement, @LionsPR sent us all a massive list of restaurants, coffee shops & things to do in Detroit. I almost cried?? It was proactively kind, & this is well deserved. https://t.co/Kpzrs9vipj — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) May 19, 2023

Congrats to @Eamonn_Reynolds and company on a well-deserved honor. https://t.co/HNoTBmgRpE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 19, 2023

Extremely well deserved for a fantastic group https://t.co/6enAvrBHzV — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 19, 2023

Congrats to Eamonn, Solomon, Greg, and Ellie for the honors!