Watch: Detroit Lions DL Brodric Martin highlights

You wouldn’t have thought it was only Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes’ third draft of his career as the boss. Not with the way he was wheeling and dealing on the trade market. After moving back a handful of times early on in the 2023 NFL Draft, Holmes traded up to 96 in order to select defensive tackle Brodic Martin out of Western Kentucky.

Martin is a mountain of a man, standing 6-foot-5, 330 pounds—and is a natural fit to play nose tackle. He is a natural space-eater, and his presence along with the likes of defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs should free up third-year defensive tackle Alim McNeill more to play the three-technique. But don’t just pigeonhole him as strictly a nose tackle.

“Well, my favorite spot is just anywhere over the center,” Martin told the Lions media after being drafted. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one, zero, anywhere over the center is where I like to be. It’s where I’ve done the most, it’s what I like, and where I’ve done the most. I’ve played three-tech, I’ve played 4i, just anywhere. I’m a defensive lineman, not just a nose guard. I’m a defensive tackle, I’m a defensive lineman. I’ve been everywhere.”

At times in 2022, it felt like the Lions didn’t have enough beef inside to hold up against some of the more physical running games in the league. Martin, along with Buggs, Benito Jones and McNeill gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn options on the interior.

Let’s get into some highlights and interviews of Martin’s time in college.

Brodric Martin highlight clip for Lions fans wondering pic.twitter.com/FmTNRpBbWH — Jack Caporuscio (@Caporuscio_Jack) April 29, 2023

Brodric Martin is a grown man pic.twitter.com/EFhuZphTgh — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) April 29, 2023

.@Lions fans, you got a monster at DT in @BrodricMartin.



He drew similarities to Jordan Davis from our scouting team and NFL clubs, and despite no Combine invite, he was VERY well-liked and very busy on the NFL 30-visit circuit.



His best football is ahead of him! #ShrineBowl https://t.co/BCO7iq4r3w pic.twitter.com/GZVmzDmq2N — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

Lions went and got themselves a massive and nimble nose tackle in Brodric Martin. Absorbs space and anchors down really well to keep his LBs clean. Also flashed solid hand use at times as a pass rusher: pic.twitter.com/fu9r2YRXr5 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023