Breaking down the full Detroit Lions 2023 draft class

The draft is done. The pieces are set, and the Lions are moving on towards the encroaching summer. With Kansas City done and dusted, Detroit has its full draft class. The selections made by the front office has earned its share of criticism, but we focus on what is, and what this team will become over the next year with its new rookies.

On this loaded episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we break down every pick the Detroit Lions made in the 2023 NFL Draft, from Jahmyr Gibbs to Antoine Green. We debate the strategy employed by Brad Holmes and the Lions front office: was it Best Player Available, was there a method to the players chosen, and did things change when Devon Witherspoon went off the board to the Seattle Seahawks? We take particular interest in where this offense is headed, the weapons that were selected and where the ceiling could be with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, drafted in the third round.

As always after a draft, we want to thank you and everyone else who joined us virtually on Twitch for the POD draft parties on all three days of the draft. We had some of our largest audiences all year long, and all kinds of great fun reacting live to the events. We hope you’ll continue to join us live on Twitch throughout the summer as we continue to record PODcast live.

