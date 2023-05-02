The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday all of the jersey numbers for their new additions. It’s an exciting moment, because fans can now get the opportunity to buy merchandise with the correct numbers of their new favorite player. Of course, it’s always buyer beware, because it’s commonplace for rookies to change their numbers early and often. When the roster cuts down to 53, we often see a flurry of changes, and sometimes a player “graduates” to a new number in subsequent years.

It’s also worth reminding you that this year, the number zero is available for the first time. As was already established by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., he will be sporting that number for the 2023 season.

Without further ado, here are the jersey numbers for the new Lions players.

Draft class:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 26

LB Jack Campbell: 46

TE Sam LaPorta: 87

DB Brian Branch: 32

QB Hendon Hooker: 12

DT Brodric Martin: 98

OL Colby Sorsdal: 75

WR Antoine Green :80

Free agent jersey numbers:

WR Marvin Jones Jr. 0

CB Cameron Sutton: 1

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 2

CB Emmanuel Moseley: 4

RB David Montgomery: 5

DB Mac McCain: 29

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 42

LS: Jake McQuaide: 50

G Graham Glasgow: 60

Of note, the No. 1—which was publicly requested by Jameson Williams immediately after the trade of Jeff Okudah (which opened up the availability of the number)—was instead given to veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton. Jalen Reeves-Maybin is not retaining the 44 he used to have in Detroit, but now belongs to Malcolm Rodriguez, but Graham Glasgow is reclaiming his old 60.

In addition to these jersey numbers, a handful of veteran Lions are changing their numbers:

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu: 6 (formerly 26)

RB Craig Reynolds: 13 (formerly 46)

DB Saivion Smith: 23 (formerly 19)

CB Jarren Williams: 24 (formerly 33)

DB Chase Lucas: 27 (formerly 36 )

CB Khalil Dorsey: 30 (formerly 43)