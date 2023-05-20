 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim highlights

Check out some of the highlights from Detroit Lions UDFA signing Mohamed Ibrahim’ and his time at Minnesota.

By Erik Schlitt
As part of our annual NFL Draft coverage, we have written articles on each of the Detroit Lions' 2023 draft picks, focusing on their college highlights (you’ll find the complete list of players covered below). But this year’s class has a few undrafted players that deserve some added attention as well.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was one of college football's most electric and productive backs. If he had declared after the 2020 season—when he was the Big Ten’s running back of the year—he likely would have been drafted and already be part of an NFL rotation. But Ibrahim opted to return to school in 2021, and unfortunately tore his Achilles against Ohio State in the 2021 opener, ending what looked like a promising senior season.

For many players, Achilles injuries can be brutal, and in some cases, could end a player's career. But advances in medical technology have not only shortened the recovery time in players but have helped them return to the field and be productive contributors.

“After I got hurt, it was a, ‘Do you want to leave after you got hurt or do you want to come back and prove yourself?’ And I felt like coming back and prove myself was the best fit,” Ibrahim said to Dave Birkett of the Free Press following Lions rookie minicamp. “It showed myself that I could do it, it showed the NFL teams that I could do it and if nobody picked me up, that was OK. But I knew deep down in my heart that I did the right choice and I’m not going to pick the what-if game, nothing like that. I’m just going to do my job and make (the most of) the best situation.”

Ibrahim was not only able to return to football in less than a year, but he was back in the starting lineup and ran for 1,665 yards in 2022, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and accumulating 20 rushing touchdowns—a Gophers record. Still, Ibrahim went undrafted—the Achilles injury likely played a factor in that outcome—and he signed in Detroit hoping for a shot at making the team.

When evaluating Ibrahim, it’s important to focus on what he looked like before and after the injury. So we have split up his highlights, focusing on his award-winning 2020 season, his dominant performance against the Buckeyes in 2021 (the game he tore his Achilles), his 2022 comeback season, as well as some draft prep and interviews. Enjoy.

Pre-Achilles compilations/highlights (2020)

2021 season opener versus Ohio State

Post-Achilles compilations/highlights (2022)

Draft prep

Interviews

