Watch: Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim highlights

As part of our annual NFL Draft coverage, we have written articles on each of the Detroit Lions' 2023 draft picks, focusing on their college highlights (you’ll find the complete list of players covered below). But this year’s class has a few undrafted players that deserve some added attention as well.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was one of college football's most electric and productive backs. If he had declared after the 2020 season—when he was the Big Ten’s running back of the year—he likely would have been drafted and already be part of an NFL rotation. But Ibrahim opted to return to school in 2021, and unfortunately tore his Achilles against Ohio State in the 2021 opener, ending what looked like a promising senior season.

For many players, Achilles injuries can be brutal, and in some cases, could end a player's career. But advances in medical technology have not only shortened the recovery time in players but have helped them return to the field and be productive contributors.

“After I got hurt, it was a, ‘Do you want to leave after you got hurt or do you want to come back and prove yourself?’ And I felt like coming back and prove myself was the best fit,” Ibrahim said to Dave Birkett of the Free Press following Lions rookie minicamp. “It showed myself that I could do it, it showed the NFL teams that I could do it and if nobody picked me up, that was OK. But I knew deep down in my heart that I did the right choice and I’m not going to pick the what-if game, nothing like that. I’m just going to do my job and make (the most of) the best situation.”

Ibrahim was not only able to return to football in less than a year, but he was back in the starting lineup and ran for 1,665 yards in 2022, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and accumulating 20 rushing touchdowns—a Gophers record. Still, Ibrahim went undrafted—the Achilles injury likely played a factor in that outcome—and he signed in Detroit hoping for a shot at making the team.

When evaluating Ibrahim, it’s important to focus on what he looked like before and after the injury. So we have split up his highlights, focusing on his award-winning 2020 season, his dominant performance against the Buckeyes in 2021 (the game he tore his Achilles), his 2022 comeback season, as well as some draft prep and interviews. Enjoy.

Pre-Achilles compilations/highlights (2020)

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim: fun player!



This is a good look at what he does well. Quickly IDs lost edge as he exits the mesh and eyes scan to free running LB — which he jukes before contact balance pops him free to second level. Good eyes, clean feet and slippery at 5100, 210. pic.twitter.com/ldnlnO37Lu — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) May 28, 2021

Tackling Mohamed Ibrahim is a business decision pic.twitter.com/3lz8Rnh3wY — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 31, 2020

2021 season opener versus Ohio State

#Lions UDFA RB Mohamed Ibrahim has the patience to wait for a hole to open, and when he hits it, he finishes with power. He lacks breakaway speed, but he'll make you pay if you miss. pic.twitter.com/YP0dmGGBor — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 2, 2023

Mohamed Ibrahim is so good!



Reads his blocks

Presses the gap

ID the defender’s leverage

Cut into the open field



I prefer RBs that can win one on one consistently! It Sucks he suffered an injury because he was on pace for a big year! pic.twitter.com/NmoIx9PxGd — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) September 14, 2021

Post-Achilles compilations/highlights (2022)

History for Mohamed Ibrahim!



His 20th rushing TD sets a single-season record for @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/KI9UUSvLWI — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2022

Mohamed Ibrahim breaks @GopherFootball's career rushing TD record with 41!



Minnesota on top! pic.twitter.com/WAwshHD0op — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Minnesota 2023 RB Mohamed Ibrahim has come back from an Achilles tear like few running backs in recent memory.



Ibrahim ranks 5th in FBS with 1,261 rushing yards, and 4th in fantasy points with an average of 27.2 FPPG in 2022.



Here are 12 of his best runs against Northwestern: pic.twitter.com/lgtRo41EIA — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) November 16, 2022

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim puts the Illinois defender in the spin cycle. Mo has some deceptive elusiveness. Makes defenders miss in tight spaces. pic.twitter.com/SFAXBqqCuc — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) October 19, 2022

Short yardage success does not happen randomly. There is a skill to it. Vision, leg strength and body control all play into it. Some backs stink at it. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim has 36 rushing TDs over his last 19 games. He’s has all the tools to keep doing this as a pro. pic.twitter.com/fbc7ZolvYO — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) December 11, 2022

Mohamed Ibrahim’s standout trait is his power and leg drive.



In the trenches, Ibrahim is always good for 2-3 yards on a stuffed run.



Naturally, DBs don't stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/ydduhR7W37 — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) March 21, 2023

Draft prep

An impressive catch from #Gophers legend Mohamed Ibrahim (@_MoIbrahim) at this week’s @ShrineBowl practice.



He measured in at 5’7” 203lbs. 3 inches less and 7 pounds than his listed measurements.



: (@CamMellor)



pic.twitter.com/KbucDmAc0W — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 31, 2023

Mohamed Ibrahim @GopherFootball showing off his hands @ShrineBowl and solid day one of practice #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/Q7gMAaKAW2 — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) January 29, 2023

NOTE: #Gophers RB legend Mohamed Ibrahim (@_MoIbrahim) did NOT participate in the 40-yard dash, but did do a select on-field drills at this week’s #NFLCombine



pic.twitter.com/yjrdtNn73U — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 6, 2023

Interviews