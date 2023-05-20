The Detroit Lions’ completely revamped secondary has a chance to make significant improvements in 2023, not just in overall play, but in creating turnovers. Last year, the Lions defense ranked tied-for-19th in the NFL with 12 interceptions. But after adding guys like Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the roster, and getting Tracy Walker back into the fold, one may expect to see that number increase.

Kerby Joseph led the team in interceptions (4) in 2022 with Aidan Hutchinson (3) right behind him. Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are both coming off of career highs in interceptions last year—Sutton with three for the Steelers and Gardner-Johnson with six for the Eagles. Emmanuel Moseley is also a new addition and expects to start once he’s healthy, but his ball skills haven’t been the best part of his game in the NFL (only four interceptions in five years).

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who will lead the Detroit Lions in interceptions in 2023?

My answer: Kerby Joseph.

For the second straight year, I have Joseph leading the team in interceptions, and I think he will surpass last year’s total of four interceptions. Joseph is at his best as a free safety with his eyes on the quarterback and should see time in the same role in 2023.

I strongly considered C.J. Gardner-Johnson here, since he is a true ball hawk like Joseph, but I don’t see him getting as many opportunities to make a play on the ball presuming that he is switching back to the slot corner role. I wouldn’t completely rule it out, though, since he still managed three interceptions in that role in 2021 with the Saints.

Your turn.