Watch: Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas V highlights

Check out some of the highlights from Starling Thomas V’s time at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

By Erik Schlitt
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - UAB v Brigham Young Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With all of our highlight reviews of the Detroit Lions 2023 draft class complete (you can find a full list below), we have shifted to the team’s undrafted free agents to add a few more opportunities to learn about Detroit’s rookies.

Up next on the docket is Stanley Thomas V, a cornerback/nickelback/special teamer out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Thomas is a legitimate speedster whose track background—he was a high school state champion in the 100, 200, and 400 meters—easily translates to the football field. He fielded offers from schools like Notre Dame and Purdue, but he opted to stay close to home after his mom was diagnosed with cancer (she passed away during his freshman season).

A 40-game starter, Thomas earned a starting spot as an outside corner ahead of his sophomore season and showed his toughness, playing through an ACL injury for nearly half the season. Offseason surgery cost him the following year, but he returned to form as a redshirt junior and would go on to lead the team in pass deflections over each of his final two seasons as a Blazer.

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Thomas’ twitchy coverage skills have most evaluators projecting him as a slot corner in the NFL. However, Thomas’ long speed and ability to carry receivers deep could afford him the opportunity to stay on the outside. In addition to outside/inside range on defense, Thomas’ special teams background could be his best path to the 53-man roster. A former return man, Thomas also has the skill set to be a dynamic gunner at the next level, a trait he showed off at Lions' rookie minicamp.

Highlights/Quick Clips/Breakdowns

Keep an eye on No. 4:

Draft Evaluation

In the video below, the Bootleg Football podcast broke down the standout players from the East-West Shrine Week practices. They discussed Thomas at the 42:57 mark (which the video is cued up at), and the segment focused on him lasts for just under three minutes:

In the next video, former NFL CB Eric Crocker breaks down Thomas’ game at the 2:22 mark (also cued up):

Interviews

