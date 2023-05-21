Watch: Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas V highlights

With all of our highlight reviews of the Detroit Lions 2023 draft class complete (you can find a full list below), we have shifted to the team’s undrafted free agents to add a few more opportunities to learn about Detroit’s rookies.

Up next on the docket is Stanley Thomas V, a cornerback/nickelback/special teamer out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Thomas is a legitimate speedster whose track background—he was a high school state champion in the 100, 200, and 400 meters—easily translates to the football field. He fielded offers from schools like Notre Dame and Purdue, but he opted to stay close to home after his mom was diagnosed with cancer (she passed away during his freshman season).

A 40-game starter, Thomas earned a starting spot as an outside corner ahead of his sophomore season and showed his toughness, playing through an ACL injury for nearly half the season. Offseason surgery cost him the following year, but he returned to form as a redshirt junior and would go on to lead the team in pass deflections over each of his final two seasons as a Blazer.

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Thomas’ twitchy coverage skills have most evaluators projecting him as a slot corner in the NFL. However, Thomas’ long speed and ability to carry receivers deep could afford him the opportunity to stay on the outside. In addition to outside/inside range on defense, Thomas’ special teams background could be his best path to the 53-man roster. A former return man, Thomas also has the skill set to be a dynamic gunner at the next level, a trait he showed off at Lions' rookie minicamp.

#Lions UDFA CB/NB Starling Thomas V stays tight to his assignment crossing the field, anticipates and undercuts the throw for a great one-handed interception. pic.twitter.com/NjVMOQ70js — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 20, 2023

#Lions UDFA CB/NB Starling Thomas V carrying his assignment vertically and making a PBU in the end zone pic.twitter.com/umOSBghFdq — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 20, 2023

The former Alabama state 100 meter champ, @starling__4 has been tracked over 24 MPH on GPS



A true @UAB_FB blazer headed to @ShrineBowl #Earned https://t.co/SdzwUesw96 pic.twitter.com/ioRqDuqQig — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) January 20, 2023

UAB Cornerback Starling Thomas V last season:



- 37.9% completion percentage allowed in coverage



- Forced an incompletion on 29% of his targets (best in the 2023 class)



- 9 pass breakups



- 4.3 second 40 yard dash at his Pro Day pic.twitter.com/jOi5vb9m97 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 30, 2023

Some good from Starling Thomas. Love seeing good patience from off coverage. Good feel for throttling down pic.twitter.com/4glVjrxzzH — CROCKPOT (@Eric_Crocker) April 17, 2023

Play to the Whistle blow ‼️‼️ https://t.co/r3dJdl8Qu7 — Starling (@starling__4) April 13, 2023

In the video below, the Bootleg Football podcast broke down the standout players from the East-West Shrine Week practices. They discussed Thomas at the 42:57 mark (which the video is cued up at), and the segment focused on him lasts for just under three minutes:

In the next video, former NFL CB Eric Crocker breaks down Thomas’ game at the 2:22 mark (also cued up):

UAB CB Starling Thomas V can scoot. Consistently hitting 4.2s on the laser — may be fastest guy in the class. pic.twitter.com/fnczqbSoVN — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 23, 2023

4.28 40 for UAB CB Starling Thomas V.



‍♂️



(@UAB_FB) pic.twitter.com/sgl2gSId9S — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 22, 2023

Starling Thomas V plays with patience and has an insane first step out of his breaks.



Off man-coverage in slot➡️weave to maintain inside leverage➡️settles at top of route, eyes glued to receivers hip➡️explodes out of break➡️arrives with violence for the PBU.



Playmaker‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/Nm5aj1vqEp — Owen Straley (@CoachStraley) January 30, 2023

Starling Thomas V with more teach tape on Day 2. This time working from press coverage in the boundary.



Stays square and maintains his inside leverage➡️establishes contact with the upfield shoulder to flatten the route➡️plays the hands for the PBU.



Patient and Physical‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/IeMoSfOSQc — Owen Straley (@CoachStraley) January 30, 2023

Zay Flowers back in pads on Day 2 of Shrine Bowl Practices. Great rep here on both sides vs Starling Thomas V, working out of the slot.



Great coverage➡️Better catch



Starling Thomas V has been competitive at the catch point all week. Two technicians at their positions‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/8o6fuoofiB — Owen Straley (@CoachStraley) January 30, 2023

Do you want your team to take Starling Thomas V? pic.twitter.com/7zPbnVPg7F — Adam Kahle (@adamkahle) February 28, 2023

