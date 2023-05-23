 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: George Kittle pays Lions rookie TE Sam Laporta a huge compliment

NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle said Detroit Lions rookie—a fellow Iowa alumni—Sam LaPorta is in for a big NFL career.

By Kellie Rowe
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a proven talent on the gridiron. That’s why it’s more than a good sign he’s got such positive things to say about one of the newest Lions, rookie Sam LaPorta.

Both former Iowa Hawkeyes, of course they never shared the field but Kittle is familiar with LaPorta’s game. Scott Dochterman, who covers Iowa football for The Athletic, tweeted out on Monday evening a great quote from the All-Pro NFL tight end:

This isn’t the first time Kittle has taken a shining to a fellow Iowa grad turned Lion. He and former Lion turned Minnesota Viking T.J. Hockenson were well known to be pals — I invite you to relive the beauty that was this commercial.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • “A win or strong showing with the whole football world watching could set the tone for the Lions’ best season of the 21st century.” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell offers each team’s most anticipated game.

  • Even more league news—the NFL announced the 2025 draft will take place at the home of the Green Bay Packers.

