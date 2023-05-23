San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a proven talent on the gridiron. That’s why it’s more than a good sign he’s got such positive things to say about one of the newest Lions, rookie Sam LaPorta.

Both former Iowa Hawkeyes, of course they never shared the field but Kittle is familiar with LaPorta’s game. Scott Dochterman, who covers Iowa football for The Athletic, tweeted out on Monday evening a great quote from the All-Pro NFL tight end:

Former Iowa TE George Kittle on fellow former Iowa TE Sam LaPorta:

"Just watching him work out, the way he moves, he's got a great forward lean, great burst out of his breaks, great hands and he's eager, too. Sam's gonna be just fine. He's gonna make some big plays this year." pic.twitter.com/aM7Zvyz695 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 22, 2023

This isn’t the first time Kittle has taken a shining to a fellow Iowa grad turned Lion. He and former Lion turned Minnesota Viking T.J. Hockenson were well known to be pals — I invite you to relive the beauty that was this commercial.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“A win or strong showing with the whole football world watching could set the tone for the Lions’ best season of the 21st century.” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell offers each team’s most anticipated game.

The NFL announced a league-wide expansion of an initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine, which provides medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff.

More league news — NFL owners approved the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium as the host site of Super Bowl LX in 2026 at the Spring League Meeting on Monday.

Even more league news—the NFL announced the 2025 draft will take place at the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL has announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will be in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/MY19ieXzkJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2023

They didn’t quite make the cut, but the Lions earned an honorable mention on this list of the top 10 most complete teams entering the season.