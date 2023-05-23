With Detroit Lions OTAs now underway, some real news is on the horizon. It’s been a quiet month since the 2023 NFL Draft, and now it is finally time to see what the 2023 Detroit Lions are made of.

And while expectations are sky high for this team this year, there are plenty of questions about this team, and we will start to get some of those answers when the Lions open OTAs to the media later this week.

So on this week’s episode of the PODcast, we create a full list of questions we hope to have answered over the next month of practices. We talk about the most pressing issues at each position, the players with the most intrigue surrounding them, and some of the most interesting positions battles on the horizon.

Here’s a guide to this week’s show. We break down the biggest questions at each position at the following timestamps:

Note: These timestamps are via the Spotify stream. Times may vary on other platforms.

Quarterbacks: 6:30 mark

Running backs: 12:00

Wide receivers: 17:25

Tight ends: 21:45

Offensive line: 24:40

Defensive tackle: 32:20

Edge defenders: 37:10

Linebackers: 40:35

Cornerbacks: 43:50

Safeties: 46:45

Check out the entire episode below:

