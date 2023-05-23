Report: Detroit Lions signing former 1st-round OT Germain Ifedi

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are adding veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi—a former first-round pick who will turn 29 years old over the summer—has been in the NFL for seven seasons, starting a total of 83 games over that span with stints in Seattle, Chicago, and most recently, as a reserve for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, where he was active every game. The Falcons re-signed Ifedi in April, but after selecting Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they opted to cut Ifedi last week.

At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Ifedi has mostly played as a tackle (both left and right) in the NFL, but he started 10 games at right guard for the Bears in 2020 and 13 games at right guard for the Seahawks in 2016—his rookie season with Seattle. Obviously, he didn’t meet expectations with the Seahawks, and they let him walk after declining his fifth-year option.

In Detroit, Ifedi offers some much-needed depth on the offensive line, especially at tackle. The Lions are returning Matt Nelson from last year, but he has struggled when called upon. Outside of Nelson, the Lions do not have a player with any starting experience within their tackle reserves, including Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, and 2023 UDFAs Ryan Swoboda and Connor Galvin.

Because the Lions’ roster was at 90 players, there will have to be a corresponding move to fit Ifedi on the roster. Detroit has not made this move official yet, but when they do, expect another move paired with this one.