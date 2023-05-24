Poll: Should the Lions keep 3 QBs on the active roster?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country.

Earlier this week at the NFL’s 2023 spring meetings, the league implemented a new rule that allows teams to designate an “emergency third quarterback” that could be made available during games. At its core, the rule allows teams to activate a quarterback (that was not previously active) during a game if the other two active quarterbacks were unable to play due to injury.

Jeremy Reisman broke down the details surrounding this rule after it was adopted, but essentially, if a team carries three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but designates one of them as inactive on their game day roster, that quarterback is still eligible to play in an “emergency situation.”

The main caveat to keep in mind is that in order for a team to utilize their emergency third quarterback, that player must be on the team’s active 53-man roster.

Most NFL teams only utilize two quarterbacks on their active roster, while some will keep a third due to injury, or youth/development. But for teams that may want a bit more insurance at the game's most important position, they may opt to designate a third roster spot to a quarterback... just in case.

Should the Lions keep 3 QBs on the active roster?

Let’s take a look at the Lions' four quarterbacks to determine how many of them Detroit may keep.

First, as the team’s unquestioned starter, Jared Goff has one of the Detroit Lions quarterback spots wrapped up. Done deal.

Next, third-round pick Hendon Hooker is also a lock for the roster, but with him still recovering from an ACL injury, there are some questions about if he will be physically ready by the regular season. If he is healthy, would he be up to speed with the playbook enough that the Lions would feel comfortable with him as Goff’s primary backup? And if he is not healthy, would the Lions place him on an injured/PUP list and keep him there for the season? Or is the answer somewhere in between?

Third up is veteran Nate Sudfeld, who served as the Lions' top reserve in 2022 and was re-signed this offseason. Sudfeld has a $1.6 million cap hit in 2023, with $1 million of that guaranteed. That’s a solid investment, but also not enough to tie the team to him if Hooker is ready and ahead of him on the depth chart. Of course, if Hooker is healthy but not up to speed, the Lions could consider keeping Sudfeld around for insurance.

Last up is Adrian Martinez, an undrafted rookie who will compete for a role in camp, but does not feel like a real piece of the conversation for the regular season roster at this stage of his career.

At this time, the Lions have three legitimate contenders for the active 53-man roster: Goff, Hooker, and Sudfeld. Historically, this organization has only kept two quarterbacks, but Hooker’s injury and this new rule change could alter their decision this season.

So what do you think the Lions will do? Just roll with two quarterbacks? If so, which two? Or will they opt for three? If yes, when will that third option arrive on the active roster, at the beginning of the season, or closer to the middle/end?

Vote in the survey below and sound off in the comments, then be on the lookout at the end of the week for the results of the poll, along with an explanation of our thoughts on the Lions’ strategy.