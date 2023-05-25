I like to think that organized team activates, or “OTAs” as they are known by most—are one last little breath of football before the heart of the offseason rolls around. You get a little glimpse at what your favorite team might look like later this summer when training camp gets here. It isn’t much to go off of, especially since OTAs are without pads, making them more about skill-positions and getting in-sync than they are about actually practicing as an entire team. However, for a team like the Detroit Lions that has a ton of offseason buzz surrounding them, OTAs are a chance for everyone to get a sneak peek at what might come in a few months time.

There are plenty of new faces for the Lions that many fans are itching to see in Honolulu blue. From incoming first-round picks like running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell, to newly-signed defensive backs like Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there is a lot of fresh talent being added to a young team that finished the 2022 season on a 8-2 tear.

I will say this about Lions’ starting quarterback Jared Goff—his cleat game is always strong and I respect his commitment to this specific Jordan model. Also, stating the obvious here but it’s great to see second-year receiver Jameson Williams in attendance. People make mistakes, and personally I believe Williams is still going to have a big year once he gets back on the field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown highlights are always necessary.

☀️ start to OTAs pic.twitter.com/JBofOyEdcG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 23, 2023

No other commentary on the content below besides one word. Love.

And the rest of the clips the Lions’ social media has put out from this week of OTA’s.

OTA = Oh, Tuesday Action! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 23, 2023

Back at it for Day ✌️ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 25, 2023

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News sat down with Lions’ legend and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

I had a chance to chat with Calvin Johnson this morning about his rapidly improving relationship with the Lions, his foundation's expanding endeavors and the likelihood of a training camp appearance. The latter is less surprising after an OTA visit today.https://t.co/iwOZ7fH8hf — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 24, 2023

Lions’ All-Pro center Frank Ragnow will be facing off in a fishing contest on Lake St. Clair with another Lions’ legend, Lomas Brown.

Frank Ragnow vs. Lomas Brown in a fishing contest for charity.



Does it actually get any better? pic.twitter.com/5LhS2so0hM — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) May 24, 2023

Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field will be a busy one.

Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field:



Nov. 23: Lions vs. Packers

Nov. 24: MSU vs. Penn State

Nov. 25: MHSAA finals

Nov. 26: MHSAA finals — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 24, 2023

Check out some highlights from some of the Michigan High School Girls Flag Football games from the Lions’ practice facility in Allen Park.