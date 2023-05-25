The Detroit Lions took the field on Thursday for the third OTA practice of the week, but the first open to the media. It was our first chance to see both the veterans and rookies take the field for some positional drills, 11-on-11s, and 7-on-7s.

We’ll have observations from practice coming a little later on Thursday, but first, here’s a look at the injury/participation report.

Note: The Lions are not required to offer an injury report in the offseason, so these are based on my own personal observations. They are not official.

Not seen at Thursday’s practice

RB Craig Reynolds

G Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

DT Benito Jones

DT Isaiah Buggs

While we don’t have any specific reasons why these individual missed practice, coach Dan Campbell did say before practice that several players were in the midst of onboarding babies in the family.

“We’ll have a couple guys out, but those are things that I know about,” Campbell said. “They’ve got things, personal things going on. Nothing major. We have a lot of babies right now.”

At practice, but not practicing

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Trinity Benson

DT Levi Onwuzurike

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Steven Gilmore

Hooker and Moseley being out is not a surprise, as both continue to rehab from torn ACLs suffered last year. Both were actively involved with their position groups, staying mentally sharp.

It’s unclear what injuries Benson or Gilmore are dealing with, but Gilmore missed the day of rookie minicamp open to the media, as well.

Onwuzurike was an interesting one. He closely followed his position group and was even doing a little of the stretching and warming up with the team, as seen below (he’s No. 91):

He did a significant amount of work with trainers during practice. I don’t get the sense his return is necessarily imminent, but considering we haven’t seen him do any work on the field at all, this is certainly a notable step in his rehab.

Limited in some way

EDGE Julian Okwara

S Tracy Walker

Okwara finished last season on IR due to an elbow injury, and he was still sporting a pretty significant brace on his right arm. That said, it did not appear to limit his participation on the field, as he was in on every drill.

Walker, coming off an Achilles tear last season, took part in everything but 11-on-11s toward the end of practice. During that time, he was working with a trainer on the sidelines.

He told media on Thursday that he doesn’t expect to have any restrictions when training camp comes in the summer.

“After vet minicamp, that’ll be the last time you see me on the side running. So I’ll be back,” Walker said.

Left practice with an injury

RB David Montgomery

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

I did not see what happened with either player, but both appeared to suffer lower-body injuries. Both limped off the field under their own power, but neither returned.