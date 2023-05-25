Detroit Lions trade future draft pick for kicker Riley Patterson

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they had signed free agent kicker Brandon McManus and waived Riley Patterson in a corresponding move. However, before that move could be made official by the 4 p.m. ET end-of-day deadline, the Detroit Lions stepped in and traded for Patterson, sending an undisclosed draft pick to Jacksonville for Patterson.

UPDATE: The Lions are reportedly sending a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to Jacksonville.

By trading for Patterson, they avoid having to put in a waiver claim for the kicker. As of right now, the Lions have 18th priority in waiver claims—so it was far from a guarantee that Detroit would’ve been able to acquire him, especially after the season Patterson had in Jacksonville.

With the Jaguars, Patterson made 30-of-35 field goals and 36-of-37 extra points. In the postseason, Patterson was a perfect 7-for-7 on his kicks, including a 36-yard game-winner in the divisional round as time expired, completing Jacksonville’s dramatic comeback from a 27-0 deficit.

The Lions originally signed Patterson off the Patriots practice squad in 2021 and he went on to successfully convert his first 10 field goals with Detroit, and only missed one of his 14 attempts over seven games.

Patterson entered 2022 in a training camp battle with Lions incumbent kicker Austin Seibert, but was released at cutdowns and joined the Jaguars. He will now have an opportunity to win a new camp battle—this one with Badgley, after he filled in and finished the 2022 season strong for Detroit. The Lions also recently acquired XFL kicker John Parker Romo after trying out for the team during rookie minicamp.

Earlier on Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp expressed confidence in the group of kickers they have.

“I feel really good about the two guys we have right now,” Fipp said. “Badgley obviously played well for us a year ago. He’s an accurate kicker. He might not have some of the leg strength as some of these guys, but then the guy we brought in, John Parker Romo, he’s got a big leg, he’s talented, he’s been really good for us.”

In a corresponding move, the Lions released 2023 undrafted free agent wide receiver Keytaon Thompson to keep their offseason roster at the maximum 90 players.

In a previous version of the story, we wrote that Patterson had a camp battle with Badgley in training camp last year. That camp battle was with Seibert, and Badgley was signed mid-season. We regret therror.