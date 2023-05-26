Another member of the 2022 Detroit Lions team could be facing punishment from the league regarding gambling. Four players from that team have already been given suspensions: C.J. Moore and Quintez Cephus were suspended indefinitely for betting on an NFL game, while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for six games after betting on a non-NFL game while on team facilities.

According to The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler, the NFL is currently investigating a fifth member of the Lions’ 2022 team. Kahler does not reveal the identity of this player, but says he “was not a prominent member of the 2022 team.” It’s unclear if this player is still on the Lions roster, or if a suspension is imminent. Per Kahler, the player has yet to be interviewed by the league.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that a second wave of investigations are underway regarding the NFL’s gambling policy.

On Thursday, Williams talked to the media for the first time since his suspension and said that he did not know his actions violated the NFL’s gambling policy at the time.

“It hit me out the blue. It hit a couple of other players around the league and on my team out the blue,” Williams said. “I wasn’t aware of this situation. But it happened and I took it on the chin.”

Williams did not offer specifics on what he did, though.

Lions coach Dan Campbell maintained that they communicated the policy to its players, but noted that they made sure to re-emphasize the rules after the first wave of suspensions came down.

“Our players know. We’ve tried to hammer it home,” Campbell said. “Certainly, we did after that point and we’ve hit it a few more times, and we’ll just, we’ll keep doing it.”

In addition to the Lions’ four suspended players, several team employees were also relieved from their jobs after violating NFL gambling rules.

The league maintains that the policy has been communicated from top down and that there should be no confusion.

“We are very explicit in the training to explain that if you are involved with the NFL, you can never bet on the NFL,” David Highhill, vice president and general manager of the NFL’s sports betting department, told ESPN. “There should be no misunderstanding on the policies.”