Notes: Lions rookies hilariously attempt to draw the team’s logo

What other non-lion animal did they end up drawing?

By Andrew Kato
NFL: NOV 24 Bills at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five years ago, there was an incredible video from NFL Rush (a league-affiliated social media account for fun bits about the players) showing rookies from the 2018 class drawing their team logos from memory. Running back Kerryon Johnson was in the video for the Lions, and he came up with an amazing stick-figure Lion sporting a yellow mane in spite of the official logo using only blue, white, and silver.

Last year, 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams produced some sort of black shelled turtle and just giggled to himself about it. Aidan Hutchinson even admitted on camera that his four-legged blue octopus looked like it was from Monsters, Inc.

The league is back at it again, this time with the 2023 rookies in a short Instagram video making an effort at re-creating their team logos. Representing the Lions were tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs:

Big respect to Gibbs who knew the leaping lion was outlined in silver, but I also kind of liked the Cookie Monster vibe that LaPorta had going on. Hopefully this is just a sneak preview and the league releases a longer video with more of them playing with paint like they did in 2018 and 2022. Until then, we’re thankful to have even these fleeting glances at our 2023 rookie class’ artistic greatness.

Now, on to the rest of your Memorial Day Weekend Notes:

  • Assistant defensive line coach Cam Davis and interior run stuffer Alim McNeill were guests on this week’s episode of Tim Twentyman’s podcast Twentyman in the Huddle. You can watch video of the episode on the team’s official YouTube channel.

  • Not Lions-related, but my goodness Chris Brown is right. Peak man in black Jerry Glanville in a modern social media environment would have been amazing. 2 Legit 2 Quit:

