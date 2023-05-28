Detroit Lions training camp is undoubtedly going to be exciting this year. Expectations haven’t been this high in several decades, and to get a peek at that team will likely draw huge crowds this summer.

But one thing that may be missing this year is high-end positional battles. Looking across this roster, most of the starting positions are claimed. Sure, the coaching staff will try to convince you that every spot needs to be earned, but we’ve got a pretty good idea who the starters are at QB, RBs, WRs, OT, G/C, DT, LB, and S. That leaves only a couple positions unsettled, and even in those positions (TE, EDGE, CB), we’re pretty sure of at least a couple players who will have significant impact.

That said, depth is where most of the positional battles will take place, and that is not something to be overlooked. The difference between a good team and a great team is one that can withstand injuries when they inevitably come.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which positional battle is the most interesting for Lions camp?

My answer: I’ll do one starting position, and one depth position. I am very interested to see who will win out the CB2 spot. While I think Emmanuel Moseley is the likely favorite given his significant contract (one year, $6 million), it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of camp or the start of the regular season. Meanwhile, don’t sleep on Jerry Jacobs. Here’s Aaron Glenn talking about the third-year corner.

“Why is he still here? Because he’s a damn good player,” Glenn said.

I’m not sure there’s a good third candidate for this race, although remember that this team likes Will Harris a lot. They like him better at nickel, but if Moseley is sidelined early, don’t be surprised to see Harris challenging for the outside spot.

Among the depth, I am fascinated by what will happen at the linebacker position. I don’t think there’s much of any question that Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell will be the eventual starters, but who will be the primary backups? Who will win the special teams jobs? Who will be the odd man out?

The Lions interestingly had Derrick Barnes with the first-string defense above Malcolm Rodriguez during Thursday’s OTA practice, a mild surprise given that Rodriguez appeared to be above him in the depth chart at the end of last season. Among the special teamers, Jalen Reeves-Maybin seems pretty safe, but can someone like Anthony Pittman warrant a sixth linebacker on the roster?

In the upcoming weeks and months, we’ll be digging deeper into the upcoming positional battles, but for now, which ones are you looking forward to? Scroll down to the comments and sound off!