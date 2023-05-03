Notes: Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers sits down with Taylor Decker’s family

Sometimes it’s easy to forget because time flies in the NFL, but Detroit Lions’ left tackle Taylor Decker has seen some stuff during his time in Detroit. Sure, the future of the organization is bright now. General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have done some heavy lifting since taking over in the beginning of 2021. However, as we know—this hasn’t always been the case in Detroit. Decker saw the culmination of the Jim Caldwell era, endured the Matt Patricia era, and is now one of the veterans on a young, talented team that is seemingly on the rise.

Lions’ team reporter Dannie Rogers visited Decker, his wife Kyndra, and their daughter Daisy at their offseason home in Arizona to talk life in the NFL, having a baby during the season, and much more. Decker talks about how he ended up buying a house out west, chemistry with the rest of the offensive line, and the challenges that come with being a parent and a left tackle for an NFL team. He also gets into just how guard Graham Glasgow ended up coming back to Detroit to join Decker and his other friends with the team that originally drafted him in 2016.

You can watch the entire episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

PFF lists the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL Draft by round.

Some notes from Eric Galko, Director of Football Operations for the Shrine Bowl, on three of the Lions’ draft picks.

#Lions drafted three players from the @ShrineBowl



❌ Brodric Martin - Immoveable NT

Colby Sorsdal - Efficient, Strong OL

Antoine Green - Athletic Vert. WR



Martin should earn a key DT early (Jordan Davis-like)



Sorsdal/Green should be high end backups to start, with upside pic.twitter.com/FwfnaFiE2q — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) May 3, 2023