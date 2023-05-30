Jameson Williams dismisses criticism about his social media

Even before his six-game suspension for gambling on non-NFL games, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had an increasing amount people concerned about his maturity. Much of that criticism stemmed from Williams’ conduct over social media. He regularly goes live on Instagram after midnight, but what drew the most negative attention was him liking a tweet suggesting the Lions make a play to land Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Last week, Williams faced several questions about his social media conduct, but dismissed the criticism.

“Things I like on Instagram, Twitter, I hope those don’t lead people the wrong way,” Williams said. “It’s social media, you know? People take social media like it’s right here. This is real life and that’s social media.”

As for the tweet regarding Lamar Jackson, Williams downplayed the significance of his like, simply stating that he’s a player he admires, but he’s happy and excited to be playing with Jared Goff.

“It wasn’t no shots at Jared Goff. I love Goff,” Williams said. “You know, we out here, we got a perfect relationship. It’s just a liked tweet. Nothing has went down in our relationship. We still have a tight relationship. Nothing’s really happened. It’s social media. It’s Twitter.”

Ultimately, Williams is likely to continue to face criticism for just about anything he does until he produces on the field. That’s the unfortunate side effect of being the 12th overall pick who missed most of his rookie season to injury. With only one catch to his name and a looming suspension, Williams will have to let his play do the talking. Until then, though, he has no intentions of changing who he is on social media.

“I’m not the only person in the NFL who posts on Instagram or things like that. I would just say that’s just me. I wouldn’t change anything.”