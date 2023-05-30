If the Detroit Lions really want to contend in 2023, they need DeAndre Hopkins on their roster.

At least that’s what many writers are arguing across the NFL world. On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals released the star receiver, who turns 31 in June. The three-time All Pro will require a sizable chunk of change, and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe says the Lions not only have the dough to make it happen, but they’re playing well enough that the signing wouldn’t go to waste.

Shannon Sharpe Wants The Detroit Lions To Pursue DeAndre Hopkins. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/SZleumiTTC — Downtown Deuce (@DowntownDeuce) May 29, 2023

“I know a team that’s got a pretty good offense that played really well last year that’s got $24 million under the cap and that’s the Detroit Lions,” he said.

According to overthecap.com, the Lions specifically have $23,721,793 in salary cap space available—the fourth-most in the league.

“Plus Jameson Williams is gonna miss the first six games of the season, so it seems like that’s the natural fit. So I think the Lions,” Sharpe says, referencing the receiver’s suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

He’s far from the only analyst suggestion Detroit goes for the playmaker. Seconding the idea, Around the NFL’s Nick Shook says free agency proved Detroit is a desirable landing spot these days.

“A year ago, this would have been a laughable landing spot. But as free-agent signee David Montgomery said this week, Dan Campbell is a coach for whom players want to run through a wall. Hopkins would provide Detroit with an experienced target who could also help guide the team through what Lions fans hope will be a run to the postseason,” he said.

NBC Sports’ Eric Mullin thirds the idea.

“Adding Hopkins to a wide receiver group with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. would take some pressure off Williams when he returns and bolster Detroit’s efforts to capture the division crown,” he writes.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani fourths the idea (am I pushing it?).

“This wide receiving corps has a legitimate stud in Amon-Ra St. Brown, a prospective stud in Jameson Williams and a couple of veterans in Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. Adding Hopkins would make this one of the most interesting groups in the entire NFL.”

Most importantly, our very own Mike Payton made the argument months ago the Lions should go all-in on Hopkins, you can check that out here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

GET EXCITED.

More specifically, 100 days until the Detroit Lions kick off the 2023 regular season. https://t.co/XIHNIy1g9y — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) May 30, 2023

If you’re a Lions fan, you likely never get tired of these articles. The Detroit Free Press explains how the bromance between Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell is affecting the team in the best ways. ($)

Herman Moore honors those who have served.

Thank you will never been enough to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.



Throwback photo to this day spent in Washington DC with Sgt. David Moore, honoring those who served. #memorialday pic.twitter.com/96TzLU8pHc — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) May 30, 2023

Members of the detroitlions.com team offer a guess as to which Lion could have a breakout year in 2023.

After a terrifying neck injury left him temporarily paralyzed and taken off the field in an ambulance, Saivion Smith is practicing for the Lions once again. ($)

Back from frightening neck injury, Saivion Smith epitomizes Detroit Lions 'Grit' https://t.co/VdKhNGYU9r via ⁦@freep⁩ ⁦@freepsports⁩ — Jeff Seidel (@seideljeff) May 29, 2023