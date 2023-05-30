 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Detroit Lions deemed best landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is suddenly a free agent. Could the three time All Pro receiver be what the Detroit Lions need to get to the next level?

By Kellie Rowe
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If the Detroit Lions really want to contend in 2023, they need DeAndre Hopkins on their roster.

At least that’s what many writers are arguing across the NFL world. On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals released the star receiver, who turns 31 in June. The three-time All Pro will require a sizable chunk of change, and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe says the Lions not only have the dough to make it happen, but they’re playing well enough that the signing wouldn’t go to waste.

“I know a team that’s got a pretty good offense that played really well last year that’s got $24 million under the cap and that’s the Detroit Lions,” he said.

According to overthecap.com, the Lions specifically have $23,721,793 in salary cap space available—the fourth-most in the league.

“Plus Jameson Williams is gonna miss the first six games of the season, so it seems like that’s the natural fit. So I think the Lions,” Sharpe says, referencing the receiver’s suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

He’s far from the only analyst suggestion Detroit goes for the playmaker. Seconding the idea, Around the NFL’s Nick Shook says free agency proved Detroit is a desirable landing spot these days.

“A year ago, this would have been a laughable landing spot. But as free-agent signee David Montgomery said this week, Dan Campbell is a coach for whom players want to run through a wall. Hopkins would provide Detroit with an experienced target who could also help guide the team through what Lions fans hope will be a run to the postseason,” he said.

NBC Sports’ Eric Mullin thirds the idea.

“Adding Hopkins to a wide receiver group with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. would take some pressure off Williams when he returns and bolster Detroit’s efforts to capture the division crown,” he writes.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani fourths the idea (am I pushing it?).

“This wide receiving corps has a legitimate stud in Amon-Ra St. Brown, a prospective stud in Jameson Williams and a couple of veterans in Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. Adding Hopkins would make this one of the most interesting groups in the entire NFL.”

Most importantly, our very own Mike Payton made the argument months ago the Lions should go all-in on Hopkins, you can check that out here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

