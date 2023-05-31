The Detroit Lions had one of the more intriguing kicker situations in the league at this time last week, having brought in All-XFL kicker John Parker Romo to compete with incumbent Michael Badgley. At the time, the Denver Broncos had also just parted ways with Brandon McManus. As such, I asked you guys if you thought the Lions should pursue McManus, to which you gave a resounding yes.

Oh, how quickly the times change. A week later and we got kicker news in Detroit, but a shocking twist that was not what we expected. The Lions dealt a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to reunite former kicker Riley Patterson with the Lions. Why would Jacksonville part ways with the man who carried them to their historic playoff comeback? Well, they’d complete the love triangle by signing the man we’d initially penciled in to Detroit: Brandon McManus.

That leaves the Jaguars with McManus, and the Lions with a jam-packed kicker room consisting of Badgley, Romo, and Patterson.

Question of the day: Do you approve of how the Lions handled the kicker position?

My answer: it certainly was a unique approach, but I have no quarrels with it.

Would it have been fun to watch McManus boot 63-yard field goals in a Honolulu Blue jersey this week at OTAs? Yeah, it would have. However, we all know kicker to be one of the most fluctuating positions in the league, and as such, it’s a lot like draft picks—it’s a numbers game. At the end of the day, the Lions have three kickers on their roster, who have all proven themselves in their own respects. The Lions are bound to find one guy they’re comfortable sticking with out of that bunch.

As far as the draft picks go, I have no beef with the Lions ponying up a conditional seventh. Picks in rounds six and seven are just securing UDFAs as far as I’m concerned. If the Lions like what they see out of Patterson in camp enough to supplant Badgley, then that’s an upgrade that’s worth a seventh round pick if you ask me. Plus, if this past draft was any indication, Brad Holmes will have no problem weaseling his way into getting another seventh-round pick to make up the difference.

Is it how I would have done things? Certainly not. Do I have any problems with how Brad chose to do things? Not at all. More kickers is more fun, and we’ve got an entertaining battle ahead of us for the position.

Do you approve of how the Lions handled the kicker position? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts.