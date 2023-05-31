The stench of summer is one for rigorous training. Losing weight, drills, routes, practice and practices. Guys are trying to show up in “the best shape of his life” and want to succeed, and the road to training camp starts in May with OTAs for many.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the notes we’ve got from Detroit Lions OTAs, and evaluating standout performances—in context. Yes, they looked good out on the field, but the question always remains on how much will translate to training camp and the season beyond. It looks good without pads, it looks good when it’s your own teammates you’re drilling against; can that translate? Some of the main topics we talk about: Derrick Barnes’ ascension, Calvin Johnson’s appearance, and Alim McNeill’s body transformation.

Plus, we also dissect the latest rumors with DeAndre Hopkins and his sudden availability. While the Lions have cap space, will they make a run for the star receiver? To that end, what exactly does “win now” mean in the context of the Lions, and does it mean no cost too great right now?

We also break down the latest involving Jameson Williams, and a potential fifth Lion being investigated for gambling. All this is ready for you on your favorite podcast platforms.

