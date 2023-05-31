Detroit Lions first-round receiver Jameson Williams has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this offseason. But on Wednesday, the Lions dropped a highlight from OTA practice that is sure to get Lions fans’ heart pumping.

In the video, Williams hauls in a tough catch—extending his arms completely, securing the ball in his hands, and finishing the play with a toe-tap inbounds, highlighting his awareness on the field. Check it out:

Besides all of the off-field distractions, Williams has come under mild scrutiny about his hands. He was credited with two drops on eight targets in his rookie season and he had an obvious drop on a deep ball during last week’s OTA practice in front of media.

However, this highlight shows what Williams is able to do at his best. Those long, 32-inch arms are capable of snagging an slightly overthrown ball, no matter how much heat Jared Goff puts on it. Looking at the screenshots, you can really appreciate the difficulty in bringing this ball down:

Then there’s that beautiful toe-tap. You can see he immediately focuses on where he’s at on the field to make sure he comes down with both feet inbounds.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out this was a ball thrown against air. This is not a team drill, and there is no cornerback barreling down on Williams to pressure him. That said, it’s a fun highlight that should only add to the hype of Williams’ eventual return from his six-game suspension.