It has been just about a week since the 2023 NFL Draft kicked off and the takes have started to cool down. Mock drafts were once again proven to be impossible puzzles and most predictions ranged from incorrect to laughable. Meanwhile the Detroit Lions were either geniuses or idiots, depending on your perspective.

Though the 2024 draft is a full year away, there is no better time to pause for a second and consider the lessons we have learned over the last week. While we may never know exactly how teams make their draft decisions, there are plenty of nuggets to glean from their behaviors last weekend.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your biggest NFL takeaway following the 2023 Draft?

My answer: The traditionally strongest position had a great showing, with quarterbacks continuing to drive the entire draft. Anthony Richardson was apparently worth a top-four selection and Will Levis and Hendon Hooker both were the subject of many rumors at the top of the second and third rounds, respectively.

While it was not the only interesting trend, I think the selections of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are truly fascinating, as they completely go against the idea of low positional value for running backs. Additionally, the players also went to a team that used its last two first-round picks on a tight end and wide receiver and a team that had another running back — the second-highest running back taken in his draft — still under contract, meaning these teams were not hurting for skill players. This could perhaps reduce the stigma of first-round running backs going forward.

Your turn.