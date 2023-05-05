In what seemed like an effort to get his brother’s goat, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown absolutely lit up some lethargic-looking Chicago Bears fans at the 2023 NFL Draft.

While recapping his experience at the 2023 NFL Draft on his podcast for The 33rd Team, Amon-Ra began ragging on fans from Chicago—where his brother Equanimeous plays. On his way to see a Lions group, he said the Bears crowd looked so dismal he stopped to get his phone just so he could record them. In the video he took of himself, he walks by them — delivering a devastating thumbs down. You can see it below.

“You see how deflated they looked? I’m like oh my God,” he said.

Equanimeous quickly jumped in to say the fans were just resting in between picks, but Amon-Ra kept at it.

“Worst fanbase ever. Like this (heads down), on their phones. Just tired. You see the Lions next to them. Just turnt, lit. They were standing up, and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything,” he says.

“Because they spent so much energy going crazy for our picks,” Equanimeous explains.

“For who? What pick?” Amon-Ra replies.

I am very entertained. But I hope any Bears fans who see this clip know Amon-Ra is 99.9% likely just teasing and... dare I say... poking the Bear. Safe to say 2023 is going to be fun.

Hoping I’m not the only person who’s Charmin soft and got a little choked up at this.

“I feel like being here was important... This was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”



Day 2 was worth the wait for Brian Branch @BrianBB_1 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/my1ooptOVQ — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2023

More amazing video as you ride along with the Lions’ first-round picks on their way to their first day of work.

Join our first-round picks for their ride to work on Day 1 with the Pride.#OnePride | @Ford pic.twitter.com/BhudHbI27X — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 4, 2023

NFL Network analysts were asked which general manager sent a message that they aren’t messing around by how they drafted. Guess who they picked?

Which GM sent the clearest message about the future of their franchise in the #NFLDraft ?#OnePride @Lions pic.twitter.com/BMQuifb6ua — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) May 4, 2023

