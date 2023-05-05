Now that the dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled, teams around the league can begin to look around their respective division and conferences to assess the situation. Which teams have made big changes since the beginning of free agency? Which teams have perhaps gotten worse? How many teams are already looking forward to what is supposed to be a star-studded 2024 quarterback class? However, when it comes to the 2023 Detroit Lions, many around the NFL are saying the time is now.

Many national analysts agree with the oddsmakers in Las Vegas on the idea that the Lions are one of a handful of teams poised to make real noise in the NFC this season. It has been a popular stance for a while now, really since the Lions soundly beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of 2022. They are the favorites to win the NFC North, coach Dan Campbell is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year—the love for the Lions this offseason has been unprecedented, at least in my lifetime.

General manager Brad Holmes made several impact signings in free agency, and followed it up with a 2023 draft class that was originally scrutinized, but since, many around the NFL have come around on.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Have your expectations for the Lions changed any since the draft?

My answer: Yes, but only slightly. Holmes has repeatedly said that his goal for his team is to be a perennial winner, year in and year out. To do that, he has to balance both the long-term and short-term needs for the franchise. This is the deepest Lions’ roster I have seen in sometime, and they added a handful of difference makers during the draft that should begin paying immediate dividends once the 2023 regular season rolls around.

Players like running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and tight end Sam LaPorta should see action right away—making an already potent Lions’ offense a bit more dangerous. While linebacker Jack Campbell is likely going to be inserted right in the middle of what is a young, and revamped defensive unit.

With the aforementioned moves in free agency combined with the 2023 draft class, I believe the Lions are even more ready to make some noise in the NFC.

What about you? Have your expectations for the Lions changed any since the draft? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.