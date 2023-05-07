One thing ultimately frustrating about how big the NFL Draft has become is how the forest is lost for the trees. We obsess over mock draft and draft grades, but forget how special of a three-day event it truly is. This isn’t just about your favorite football team getting better, it’s about young men making their life-long dreams come true. It’s rare that we get a deep look into that life-changing moment and how it affects these people and their loved one.

It’s why I can’t get enough of the videos where players are receiving that call from their new team. We’ve already seen a couple of amazing videos hit the internet, whether it be wide receiver Josh Downs absolutely frozen in emotion on the phone with the Colts or Dallas Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn calling his son, Deuce, letting him know they’re about to draft him.

We’ve yet to see the Detroit Lions videos of these moments (from the player’s point of view), but the NFL did release this awesome video with Lions second-round pick Brian Branch. Branch, who was the only player invited to the NFL Draft who decided to stick around despite not being drafted in the first round, was shown an emotional video from his brother.

No more setup needed. Enjoy.

The @lions new DB @BrianBB_1 was almost in tears after this message from his brother pic.twitter.com/F4z96vATQ4 — NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2023

Nice profile from Nolan Bianchi for the Detroit News on Jack Campbell and his hometown of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

This may not surprise you, but throwing to Amon-Ra St. Brown results in a success more often than literally any other receiver in the NFL:

toying around with @TruMediaSports right now and created a stat



"Success rate on targets/total routes run"



Was curious what the results would show and think it's interesting! Who makes the most of the opportunities they get out of all the opportunities they could have received. pic.twitter.com/bJ6xAe2fCY — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 5, 2023

The second part in Justin Rogers’ series of rookie film breakdowns. Here, he highlights what tight end Sam LaPorta does well and what he struggles with.

The Lions put together an offseason workout highlight reel to an Alim McNeill track. It’s pretty awesome:

Another week of work.



Shout out to @AlimMcneill for the track!! pic.twitter.com/voyAaCLejI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 6, 2023

Fantastic profile on Jahmyr Gibbs’ upbringing and what makes him special on the field from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Jason Cabinda and Charles Harris were at the NFL Draft last week working on a potential second career. Hopefully we’ll get to see how they did as correspondents: