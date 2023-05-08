After some speculation last week, the NFL announced officially on Monday that the 2023 NFL schedule release will happen this Thursday, on May 11. There were some concerns—via Peter King—that they may not be able to finish the schedule-making in time, but now it is official.

The schedule is set to officially drop at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but there will be several leaks throughout the day. Additionally, the NFL will announce the international schedule and their new Black Friday game on Wednesday, May 10.

Here are the full dates and places for the early leaks, via the NFL’s press release:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

via Amazon Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

There have been some rumors that the Chicago Bears—not the Detroit Lions—will head to Germany to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, but King refuted those reports on Monday.

“The German newspaper Bild reported KC would play Chicago in the Germany game, and that KC would play again in Germany in 2024 when Carolina is due to host a game there. Bild reported Carolina’s 2024 foe would be Kansas City. I’ve been told there’s some doubt on both of those reports,” King wrote.

In other words, keep your eyes open on Wednesday. The Lions are one of a handful of teams who could be in line to travel to Germany to face the Chiefs this year.

We already know the Lions’ 17 opponents for the 2023 season, but the schedule release is an opportunity to see what order those games will come and how many nationally-televised games Detroit will be featured in.

Last year, the Lions had two nationally televised games: their annual Thanksgiving game, and their Week 18 game against the Packers—which was not originally scheduled as a national game, but was flexed due to the team’s late success. In our poll from Saturday, 49 percent of you believe the Lions will get four nationally televised games this year.

Make sure you’re here on Thursday to find out!