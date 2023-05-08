 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Hendon Hooker ranked among top rookies in best position to succeed

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have landed in the perfect spot for his to find success.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is exactly where he needs to be in order to succeed, according to one NFL.com analyst.

That’s what you’d want for any rookie, but former NFL personnel executive Marc Ross thinks there’s no better spot for Hooker to get to where he wants to be. Ross listed the former Tennessee quarterback as one of the top 10 rookies in the best situations to succeed in their first year and beyond.

“Hooker is essentially afforded a redshirt year in Detroit. He gets time to fully recover from the knee injury, time to learn the offense — and time to learn from a similar player in starter Jared Goff — before potentially taking the reins down the road,” Ross said. “Once Hooker’s back to full health, I see a dual-threat quarterback who possesses the intangibles and football IQ to thrive at the next level.”

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms thinks he may not need all that time. He says Hooker is ready to replace Jared Goff as a starter right off the bat.

“He’s got more talent than Jared Goff. He’s a better thrower of the football, he’s a better athlete. Goff is good. Don’t get me wrong. But still, if you go back in the year and watch the year, they have to manage Jared Goff, it can’t always just be let him go,” he said on Pro Football Talk.

Simms goes on to say he thinks Detroit’s bottom-tier defense may have been the cause for Goff’s success. When you can’t stop opposing teams, you may be given the green light to throw as much as you can to get the win. But that’s a whole other thing. Catch the full segment below.

And onto the rest of your notes.

