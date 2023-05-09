How the Lions improved their ceiling at key positions

We have a full look at the Detroit Lions extended roster, thanks to a completed free agency period, the 2023 NFL Draft and some time to digest tryout invites and undrafted free agent signings. Things are settled, save a little trimming around the edges, until August.

So how are the Lions?

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look through the new, extended roster for Detroit and interrogating the improvements. In particular, we want to analyze the floors (minimum expectations and skill levels) and ceilings (where things can be when it’s all at their best) for each unit of the roster. We’re digging into the whole roster and taking a look at each one, and deciding how much the floor or ceiling has risen, or if any have fallen.

For example, the linebacker position: with the drafting of Jack Campbell and the departure of Chris Board and Josh Woods, the Lions have had to trim around the edges in terms of depth. However, the floor remains about the same: the real question is how much Campbell pushes the capabilities of this unit in his rookie year. It’s absolutely a question of ceiling.

It’s another jam-packed episode with all sorts of questions and analysis, and we make it available for free as always. We also unveiled a new community-created theme for something called “Talkin’ Hooker” and it’s a little corny and a little painful and 100 percent PODcast.

