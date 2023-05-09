One of the most head-turning picks the Detroit Lions made in the 2023 NFL Draft was when they used their first third-round selection on quarterback Hendon Hooker. Detroit has been mum about its long-term plans at quarterback with Jared Goff, but the addition of Hooker doesn’t really tip its hand one way or the other. The former Volunteers quarterback is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL, and many believe he has a long developmental road after playing in a very quarterback-friendly system at Tennessee.

On the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, coach Dan Campbell provided some background into both how the Lions zeroed in on Hooker and the team’s expectations for him going forward.

“We did go into this offseason saying that we wanted to bring in some competition at quarterback,” Campbell said. “We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker. We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing.

“He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm. He’s just got to learn to play in the NFL. He’s a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature.”

Campbell then more or less confirmed that Hooker is not expected to have much of an impact in his rookie season, even as a potential backup.

“This is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta get this leg right first, and then he’ll learn under Jared. And then let’s see what happens.”

That likely means that Nate Sudfeld will, again, serve as the team’s primary backup for the start—and maybe entirety—of the 2023 season. Though there is still the possibility the Lions sign another quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater to compete for the backup spot this year.

As for the long-term prospect of Hooker, Campbell admitted there is a possibility he grows into something more than just a backup to Goff. However, he warned that conversation is still a ways away.

“If he can eventually become your 2, or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that,” Campbell said. “But it’s going to be a long time.”

While that opens up the possibility of Hooker being the franchise quarterback of the future, Campbell insisting that it will take time plays to Goff’s benefit. He only has two years remaining on his contract, and could get an extension as soon as this offseason. They’ll almost certainly have to make a decision on Goff’s long-term plans in Detroit by next offseason, and it sounds like the Lions don’t have plans to rush Hooker into anything by then.

You can watch a portion of this interview below. The full interview with Campbell is expected to drop later on Tuesday.