Detroit Lions release 3 players, including DL Demetrius Taylor

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that they had released three players, including defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, and cornerback Mac McCain.

With Lions rookie minicamp happening over the weekend, the Lions are currently in the process of attempting to sign their drafted and undrafted rookies. Based on what we know, the Lions should have enough roster space to accommodate the projected UDFA signings, but it’s common for teams to sign more players than reported and thus roster space would be needed.

Taylor, a UDFA in 2022, made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp, and was active for one game against the New England Patriots, playing 13 defensive snaps. The Lions attempted to deploy him at the 3-technique, as well as closed end, but eventually released him and signed him to the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Berryhill was primarily a special teams contributor in 2022, but he is most well known as one of the four Lions players that were recently suspended for gambling. Berryhill did not gamble on NFL games but was found to have bet on other events while on team property and was facing a six-game suspension in 2023.

McCain was signed in February for cornerback depth, but he was not part of any official practices before his release.

Following these transactions, the Lions have 64 players on their current roster, but with eight drafted players, and a reported 14 UDFAs working toward signing their rookie deals, the Lions' 90-man roster is filling up. Expect a few more player additions to be announced before the Lions begin their rookie minicamp on Friday.